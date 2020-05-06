Home Entertainment Get in the car, we will make a video conference

Get in the car, we will make a video conference

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Get in the car, we will make a video conference

Illustration for the article titled Get in the Car, Were Going Video Conferencing "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80, w_80 / w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja-im com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive , q_80, w_800 / w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g.jpg data-chomp-id = "w1o22e5hdwd9ig4kpo0g" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Get in the Car, Were Going Video Conferencing" data-anim-src = "http: //theattic.Up News Info .com / "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

Lunch breakHave a noon gift

Wow, it's me, on my way to call another video conference. Is it you and millions more people? Probably!

%MINIFYHTML082ef36d70a080bf0e577163a198463b12%

According to legend, this woman is helping with "an experiment to calculate the effects of drinking alcohol and driving, on June 13, 1967." Unfortunately, this snapshot reads less as a warning about a serious problem than as an illustration of how awesome it would be to completely crash crashed cars, as well as perhaps an inspiration for ways parents can have fun after sleeping with the Barbie. Jeep with your children's battery. Just say.

Illustration for the article titled Get in the Car, Were Going Video Conferencing "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80, w_80 / ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja-im com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive , q_80, w_800 / ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj.jpg 1600w data-chomp-id = "ygwnrna7rc357wbxgnhj" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Get in the Car, Were Going Video Conferencing" data-anim-src = "http: //theattic.Up News Info .com / "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©