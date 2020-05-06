Get in the car, we will make a video conference

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Lunch break Have a noon gift

Wow, it's me, on my way to call another video conference. Is it you and millions more people? Probably!

%MINIFYHTML082ef36d70a080bf0e577163a198463b12%

According to legend, this woman is helping with "an experiment to calculate the effects of drinking alcohol and driving, on June 13, 1967." Unfortunately, this snapshot reads less as a warning about a serious problem than as an illustration of how awesome it would be to completely crash crashed cars, as well as perhaps an inspiration for ways parents can have fun after sleeping with the Barbie. Jeep with your children's battery. Just say.