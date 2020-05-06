Germany gives green light for Bundesliga Soccer to restart this month – Up News Info

At a press conference today, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave the green light to the German soccer league, the Bundesliga, to restart this month.

Merkel gave permission for soccer to restart behind closed doors in the second half of May on a date yet to be specified. Players are expected to receive regular tests as part of a complex restart plan. The German Football League (DFL) will have the last word on the exact date for the restart of the league.

The news will bring some needed joy to private live sports broadcasters since the shutdown began. The Bundesliga is one of the main leagues in Europe, with clubs like Bayern Munich, and is exhibited in more than 200 countries. While those rights package isn't as lucrative as the UK Premier League, which remains the sport's most valuable competition, the national rights deal is worth just $ 1.25BN per year.

The Bundesliga is likely to become the first major European soccer tournament to restart since the pandemic occurred. The Netherlands and France have ended their seasons.

Merkel also confirmed today that all stores will reopen and schools are likely to reopen gradually before the summer break. People from two households will be able to meet and eat together under the relief of restrictions. However, social distancing will continue until the beginning of June and the measures will be reoriented in the event of an increase in cases or deaths.

Germany has seen fewer than 7,000 deaths during the pandemic, a much lower figure than other Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain. The United Kingdom became the country with the second highest number of deaths in the world by COVID-19 yesterday.