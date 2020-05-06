Garcetti Says City Not Ready to Reopen, State Asks $ 10 Billion to Fund Unemployment Benefits – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California says flower shops, bookstores, sporting goods and clothing retailers may reopen with curbside pickup this Friday, but only if local leaders feel it would be safe to do so.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said again tonight that L.A. will not be ready.

"We want to make sure we don't do something reckless and say, 'Hey, we went out a week or two weeks early,' just to earn political points," he said.

Los Angeles County currently accounts for 55% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state, but only 25% of the population.

The mayor said it could be a week or two before deaths and infections start to decline.

But on Tuesday, the need to restart the economy became painfully clear when the Wall Street Journal reported that the California unemployment fund had been phased out and the state had to agree to a $ 10 billion loan with the federal government to maintain the outstanding benefits: the first state in the nation to do so.

Last May, California had a surplus of $ 20 billion, but today Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that the state is in debt of "tens of billions." He also said that too many people who needed benefits waited too long to get that relief.

"People are legitimately frustrated because of the deep anxiety and stress they have about their ability to pay even for basic things like food," he said.

However, there was good news on Tuesday, as California companies got three times more federal small business loans in the current disbursement compared to the first round, including the Long Beach Tap House.

"It means we can bring in at least eight employees, hopefully more," said owner Deanna Jones. "We haven't even been open for a year. Community support is what will keep us alive."

And as counties across the state debate how to reopen, Newsom and Garcetti continue to plead with people to be patient, go slow, and be safe.

"Let's not develop amnesia," Newsom said. "Let's not continue, as we keep saying, running that 90-yard run."

Although Garcetti said the city may not be ready to begin Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan at the moment, county supervisors are expected to announce their official plan on Wednesday.