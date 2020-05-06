Gabrielle Union says bringing it is "the gift that keeps on giving,quot; 20 years after its launch – Is a revival underway?

Twenty years have passed since Gabrielle Union starred opposite Kirsten Dunst in the popular 2000 teen cheerleading film Go ahead. But, no matter how long it has been, the 47-year-old says the film is the "gift that keeps on giving."

During a recent appearance in Good morning america, Union told Robin Roberts that the Netflix documentary series Encourage is one of the reasons why Go ahead it remains popular two decades after its launch. The original Go ahead It told the story of two cheerleader captains: Union as the captain of a squad at East Compton known as Clovers and Dunst as the captain of the Toros, a squad in San Diego.

The drama begins when new Toros captain Torrance Shipman (Dunst) apparently discovers that Isis (Union) and his squad have stolen a great cheerleading routine they were planning to take to the competition. But it turns out that the routine was not for them at all. The previous Toros captain, Big Red, had been stealing routines from the Clovers for years.

"It just keeps getting it back and fortunately, or unfortunately, the issues related to cultural appropriation have remained completely relevant and makes the film relevant," Union said.

While five direct sequels to the video followed in subsequent years, none of them featured the original cast members. Union said earlier this year that it would be open to the idea of ​​making a sequel because fans wanted one with the cast, director and original writers. She says that from time to time "they throw those ideas,quot;, but nothing has come out of that yet.

After Netflix Encourage and his star Jerry Harris was such a huge success, Union believes that there are people who would like to see another shot from a different perspective in a Go ahead continuation.

"We are always open to that, that would be really amazing," said Union.

Gabrielle Union & # 39; s Go ahead Co-star Kirsten Dunst is also on board for a sequel. During an appearance in Kelly Clarkson's show In September 2019, Dunst said if they wanted to make another movie, they would do so because "it would be so much fun."

Ad

"Kirsten and I are downstairs," Union revealed in February. "I think all the original players are super open, down and willing."



Post views:

0 0