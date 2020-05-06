FX collects a half-hour anthology of B.J. Novak to the series; Guest cast includes Lucas Hedges and Jon Bernthal – Up News Info

FX Networks has ordered the first installment of the Untitled Project B.J. Novak (fka Platform), a half-hour anthological series, written, directed and executive produced by The office alum.

The project, which features a different cast in each stand-alone episode, describes an anthological television series that uses the boldest themes of our time as a starting point for telling unique and character-based stories about the world we live in today. . The network does not provide further details on characters or raster lines.

Underscoring the unusual and experimental nature of the show, FX last summer ordered a two-episode pilot. As Up News Info reported at the time, the two episodes were said to have a very different tone: one is more dramatic, tackling a difficult subject and the other more comical, with a small element of animation.

The two-part pilot will now serve as the first two episodes of the series, from FX Productions.

The first episode stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Brendan Francis Scannell, among others. The second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges, and more.

"We have been a fan of B.J. Novak for a long time," said Nick Grad, president of Original Programming at FX Entertainment. “We loved his creative turn in the anthology format, and he delivered two phenomenal episodes. We look forward to going into production for the rest of the season and supporting BJ's ambitious vision for this project. "

Novak was a writer, executive producer, director, and played Ryan Howard in The office, that aired from 2005-13 on NBC. He recently served as an executive producer, writer, director, and turned as Jamie into a fellow Office alum Mindy Kaling & # 39; s The Mindy Project.

"Excited, excited, humiliated – these are the words in every press release, and I can't believe what I really want to say," said Novak. “This is the program of my dreams, and FX is the ideal place to do it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it was going too far and they said you can go further. I can't wait to start. "