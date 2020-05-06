Home Entertainment Future: Eliza Reign turned my world upside down!

Future: Eliza Reign turned my world upside down!

The future rapper claims that his alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign, has turned his world upside down, after dragging him into a legal battle to seek child support and DNA testing.

According to documents obtained by BOSSIP, the rapper accused Reign, who is the mother of a one-year-old boy, said Future was a father, falsely claiming that he tried to force her to abort, and when she changed her mind. , threatened to murder her. He also says that he was humiliated after she spoke about her private parts.

