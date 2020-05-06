Future: Eliza Reign turned my world upside down!

The future rapper claims that his alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign, has turned his world upside down, after dragging him into a legal battle to seek child support and DNA testing.

According to documents obtained by BOSSIP, the rapper accused Reign, who is the mother of a one-year-old boy, said Future was a father, falsely claiming that he tried to force her to abort, and when she changed her mind. , threatened to murder her. He also says that he was humiliated after she spoke about her private parts.

He has resubmitted the libel suit, but does not appear to have taken the paternity test ordered by the court.

Future denies that he is the father of his daughter, Reign, despite admitting to a sexual relationship over the course of two years.

It still won't take the DNA test.