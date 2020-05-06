Future accusations allege Baby Mama of making false claims about him to create job opportunities

WENN

By filing an amendment in his defamation case against Eliza Reign, the creator of hits & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; She claims that she & # 39; had upset her world & # 39; and it had caused him & # 39; a tremendous emotional anguish & # 39 ;.

Future has stepped up its libel case against the woman who claims to be the mother of her one-year-old baby. In new court documents he filed on May 4, hit maker "Life is Good" accused Eliza Reign of trying to create job opportunities for her by making false claims about him and their relationship.

In the amended complaint obtained by Bossip, the 36-year-old rapper detailed that Eliza's false allegations included one that tried to force her to abort and threatened her with murder when she refused to do so. He also noted her humiliation for his talk about his sex life.

According to Future, Eliza was making the claims in an attempt to become famous and increase her followers on social media. The rhyme "No Mask" also claimed that his false accusations had "turned his world upside down" and negatively affected his career and reputation, leading to "tremendous emotional distress."

The court documents also reportedly included a cease and desist letter dated January 2020 addressed to Eliza. In the letter, Future's attorney suggested that Eliza had "payments sent to her Cash app account that were consistent with sex work or other illegal activity," but Future will not bring it to light "to protect and preserve character. [Eliza's] audience. "

Future and Eliza have been entangled in a legal battle for quite some time. In March, the two were fighting over child support. While she was looking for more than $ 53,000 a month in her childhood paternity case against the rapper, he has filed a motion for a downward diversion. She argued that she only needs $ 450 a month.

In his presentation, Future further accused Eliza of calling her son a "baby check." In response, Eliza posted on Instagram Stories: "I've never referred to Reign as a 'baby check.' Others I don't like. People can make claims all day, but that's a bit too much. I love my baby and it shows. "

"I haven't had half a penny since I got pregnant and she's almost a year old. WHAT TO CHECK? WHAT," she continued. "I just have to clarify that because at this point, it is harassment, slander and defamation." She continued, "At this point, I'm even tired of hearing about the case. It's much easier to be responsible. Honestly."