This afternoon Betsy DeVos finally unleashed her feared changes to Title IX, reinforcing protections for those accused of sexual assault and putting survivors at greater risk. Meanwhile, advocacy groups like Know Your IX are already seeking to sue DeVos and the Federal Government over the reform.

the New York Times reports DeVos 'changes to Title IX greatly reduce schools' responsibility to address sexual harassment, including new guidelines that will require both survivors and defendants to be "questioned" in live hearings to "challenge their credibility." Additionally, schools will no longer be required to monitor sexual harassment claims outside their direct scope, which means: if it did not happen through a school sanctioned program or activity, DeVos changes will not require that Schools conduct official Title IX investigations. For victims of off-campus bullying by their peers, they will no longer have official channels to report or protect themselves from it.

Sexual assault activists and youth advocates also warn of changing guidelines regarding school accountability by failing to address sexual harassment claims. As the Times He says: "To find a school legally guilty of mishandling the allegations, they would have to be proven" deliberately indifferent. "Unless survivors can prove that the campus administration knowingly ignored their claims, it is already legal quagmire Due to previous changes made by the Devos Department of Education, schools are more protected than ever.

On Wednesday Know Your IX announced that it intends to to sue administration for newly released changes. In an official statement, the organization's manager, Sage Carson wrote:

Today, Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration have demonstrated, once again, that they have no interest in supporting surviving students and their rights. DeVos' final Title IX rule ignores the more than 100,000 comments submitted by survivors, students, and their families urging DeVos to rescind its damaging Title IX rule. The final rule makes it difficult for survivors to report sexual violence, reduces the responsibility of schools for ignoring or covering up sexual harassment, and creates a partial reporting process that favors survivors' and schools' access to survivors' education. All of this as students struggle to find housing, keep up with online classes, and pay rent as the unemployment rate rises. What these students need is support, not another attack by DeVos and Trump. "

Perhaps it is not surprising that Trump, remarkably accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women, he has hired an education secretary so committed to demolishing the few protections that exist for survivors. As such, I can't say this more clearly: Fuck you, Betsy!