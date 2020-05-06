Frontline workers honored as Blue Angels soar into the skies over North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Today is the day the Navy Blue Angels will fly down a woven road around North Texas to honor frontline workers as the country deals with COVID-19.

The day begins with an overpass near McKinney at 11 a.m. The entire flyover, which will span more than a dozen cities in North Texas, is expected to last about 35 minutes.

This morning, the pilots participating in the & # 39; America Strong & # 39; – to greet doctors, nurses, and other essential workers – posted a video on social media as they headed to their F / A-18 Hornets at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida bound for Lone Star State.

%MINIFYHTML73d50492813c7a4fa0ec87e986ee5e9512%

The airborne aerobatic team begins its flight in Colin County, touring the cities of Allen, Frisco, The Colony and Plano. Jet pilots will fly over Richardson before circling downtown Dallas.

The squad will continue its massive air show by diving into Duncanville and as far as Irving before crossing near Grapevine and Southlake.

The team then moves to Tarrant County, flying over the intermediate cities of Hurst-Euless-Beford before burning the skies over Keller, North Richland Hills, and Arlington.

The end of the North Texas flyover will take fighter jets through downtown Fort Worth and Benbrook.

In all, the flight route will take the squadron to nearly two dozen hospitals, including Medical City Dallas, Baylor Scott & White – Dallas, Parkland Hospital, Dallas Children & # 39; s Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, District-wide Fort Worth Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist in Benbrook.