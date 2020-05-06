Friends, loved ones mourn banker, father of 3, shot, killed in Oakland's Eastmont district – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man who was fatally shot in the Eastmont district of East Oakland last Friday afternoon was a banker who had three children and was expecting his fourth child in August, according to his friends.

Miles Armstead, 44, was the man who was fatally shot in the 7500 block of Ney Avenue around 1:48 p.m. Last Friday, according to a GoFundMe account that was created to provide money for his ex-wife and three children.

Oakland police also confirmed Tuesday that Armstead was the victim and previously said that Jamal Thomas, 43, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Thomas is being held in Dublin's Santa Rita prison without bail, but has not yet been charged for the shooting.

Court records indicate that on February 28, a misdemeanor criminal threat charge was filed against Thomas and he pleaded not guilty that same day.

Armstead's family fundraising account, found at www.gofundme.com/f/miles-armstead-family-fund, says he was a wealth management banker at Fremont Bank and his sons are sophomores, a sixth grader. and a fourth grader in Oakland Public Schools.

The account says Armstead and his wife divorced, but they were both active co-parents of their children and she needs financial help because he was "basically the sole breadwinner in the family."

The site had raised $ 44,000 of its $ 50,000 goal at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe site says Armstead "has always wanted the best for his children and has worked hard to support them."

The site also says Armstead "was a passionate and dedicated soccer coach for his son's teams,quot; and was a soccer referee and parent volunteer on field trips.