Frenchman Emmanuel Macron updates the plan for the cultural sector – Up News Info

French President Emmanuel Macron spent about 30 minutes this afternoon presenting his proposals for the country's cultural sector that has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis. In particular, for local artists and technicians who work periodically, Macron said he hopes to extend his unemployment insurance benefits until August 2021. The so-called "show intermittent" status applies to approximately 100,000 workers annually depending on whether they meet with the necessary time threshold worked.

But this year, "many of them will not be able to complete their required hours," Macron said, since the COVID-19 blockade has halted television and film sessions across the country and closed theatrical productions. Indeed, by resetting the meter to zero for when the industry is in better shape, meanwhile, Macron asked workers to come to schools to help organize extracurricular activities that will be paid for by the state.

Macron also said he wanted to see the creation of a temporary compensation fund for television and film projects that have been forced to close in the past two months, noting that it will be very difficult for production to resume specifically before the end of May.

May 11 will mark the beginning of the reduction of the blockade of France, although, as we have previously reported, French cinemas will remain closed next week with a decision on the opening date to be announced on June 2. All festivals and other events that draw crowds of more than 5,000 people are prohibited until at least the end of August.

With his shirt sleeves rolled up, Macron told the nation: "We have to make this a summer of learning and culture … Next season, we are going to have to be creative." I don't know where this epidemic will be … Can we go back to our usual stations? I don't know. "It is still unclear when the measures he suggested today can be reviewed.

Macron's scheduled comments came a day after French producer Carole Scotta wrote an op-ed in Le Monde criticizing the French government's response to the problems of the entertainment sector amid the coronavirus. On Tuesday, he wrote: "Seven billion euros to revive the aviation industry, nothing for film and television, which nevertheless accompany us daily in our confined life … In the absence of strong political thought and substantial resources, the The cultural sector may not be able to recover from the crisis it is experiencing. "