According to French Montana, the idea for Rae Sremmurd's "Powerglide,quot; came to him, but he claims he never received any credit for it. In case you missed it, French Montana has been making all the headlines in the media lately, sometimes even calling these outlets directly on their own, Hot New Hip Hop claims.

In addition, French Montana sparked even more controversy when it claimed to have greater successes than its contemporary, critically acclaimed Kendrick Lamar. Lamar, of course, never bothered to reply.

Returning to the topic at hand, French Montana hinted in a new interview that he was the one to structure the record for success, Unforgettable, with Swae Lee. Artist Rae Sremmurd was apparently also unhappy with the claim.

During his conversation with Billboard magazine, French Montana said that he was the one who produced "Powerglide,quot; for Rae Sremmurd, but was never compensated for it. Now that there is some bad blood between them, French Montana explained, it will come after the royalties.

Also, French Montana suggested that he was also unhappy with the way Swae Lee released another version of the song, but without it.

As noted above, French Montana has been making headlines in the media for all the wrong reasons lately. However, when the coronavirus pandemic began, the French had some poignant comments to make about the state of the music industry, especially rappers.

Montana suggested that the pandemic would shed light on all rappers who are not good at managing their finances. Now that most of the United States is blocked, even though the country has begun to reopen again, artists are unable to perform and make money like they used to.

Also, Montana got into a social media fight with Young Thug regarding his aforementioned comments regarding Kendrick Lamar, and the idea that he had many more hit songs than him. Although to be fair, Montana admitted that Lamar had "masterpiece,quot; albums, and that she had nothing but respect and admiration for him as an artist.



