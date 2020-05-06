Free fresh produce given daily on the sidewalk for food insecure people in St. Paul – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A sidewalk pickup is held daily in St. Paul for the sole purpose of helping people.

Cars line up for blocks around Conway Park to get fresh produce and food kits from the Sanneh Foundation staff and volunteers. They can do this without contact, placing the product bags in the trunks of people's cars.

The product is provided by Second Harvest Heartland and each bag serves a family of four. Each car can request more than one bag if their families are older than four.

Tony Sanneh, the CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, says he cares for between 300 and 350 people each day.

"The need is shown by the number of cars that appear," Sanneh said.

The goal is to help those in the community who are food insecure, low-income, or too afraid to go to the grocery store, whatever their reason for being there is welcome.

"We will not say 'no' to anyone, and we will deliver the food until it is gone and that is our goal," Sanneh said.

Christina López waits in the long 45 minute queue to pick up food to give away. She gives food to friends and neighbors who are over 70 years old, who are at risk of going to the supermarket. She says the bags are very useful.

"It could be about 10 people, maybe 15 because of the amount we get and I can't eat all of that, so it's better to give it to the people who can," López said.

This food drive runs every week Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. at 4pm. at the Conway Community Center in St. Paul.

To learn more about the Sanneh Foundation, click here. And for more information on Second Harvest Heartland, visit their website.

