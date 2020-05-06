Fox sees local ad sales drop 50% in current quarter – Up News Info

Fox's revenue looked a bit like a fairy tale last quarter, a 44% increase in ad sales even with the coronavirus decline, but the page turns into the current quarter as company executives they anticipate that local station advertising will drop 50% year-over-year.

The fiscal fourth quarter ending June will see declines in the automotive, retail and local travel sectors, along with a slump in political advertising, which will, however, recover dramatically in the first quarter. Fox has a fiscal year of June.

Including national advertising, the collective revenue achieved this quarter will be approximately $ 200 million to $ 240 million, 25% -30% less than the previous year, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a conference call to discuss Fox's latest financial results. .

"We really can't tell from a local perspective how local markets will rebound as states and municipalities lift their refugee orders at home." But we are starting to see positive signs of pace going forward, "Murdoch said." In the past two weeks, including national ones … we have seen a severe decline in (advertiser) requests for flexibility with advertising. Advertisers and sellers are beginning to look into the next quarter of the next fiscal year. So it's early, but we are just beginning to notice that positive change. "

In politics, the end of the last quarter was a record, while the current fourth quarter is always tough before advertisers start pushing it again in the fall. "We believe we are still on the way to a record political season," Murdoch said, noting that half of Fox's markets are in battlefield states, ten in states with Senate contests and two with government contests, plus of Chamber contests in all markets.

Sport is also key, accounting for 40% of ad sales and fortuitously felt little pain from canceled events last quarter, except for a few Nascar preseason races and a bit of college basketball. Nascar plans to resume on May 17. The NFL will release its 2020 calendar tomorrow night. "We are happy with that. It will allow us to be much more specific in our conversations with advertising clients," said Murdoch.

As for another partner, WWE, “We have to thank them. They have done a tremendous job delivering live content to us week after week in difficult circumstances. ”

It will be another story for Fox if a start in baseball or soccer runs into trouble. “We are in close contact with all of our sports partners. We will see them. When they are ready to start, we will be able to produce and transmit, ”said Murdoch.