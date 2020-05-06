Fox Revenue Increases 25% in Strong Ad Growth Driven by SuperBowl – Up News Info

Fox said revenue for its fiscal third quarter ending March increased 25% to $ 3.44 billion, beating estimates as ad revenue increased 44% at SuperBowl LIV.

The company announced numbers after the closing bell. Stocks ended more than 3% ahead of earnings.

The adjusted EPS of $ 0.93 also exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The company showed viewer strength and ratings in its entertainment and news content portfolio.

"We delivered exceptional operating and financial results in the quarter, highlighted by our success

Super Bowl LIV broadcast on FOX. While we stay focused on continuing to execute against the strategy

driving this strong performance, we are well aware of the global health crisis and its myriad impacts.

Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our employees and their families, "said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“Due to the selfless dedication of many of our colleagues, FOX's strength has been demonstrated during the crisis as we continue to deliver news, information, entertainment and assistance to communities across the country. As we emerge, we are confident that FOX's focused asset collection, focused on live and event programming, will be even more sought after by advertisers and audiences alike, positioning us well for the future and allowing us to maximize shareholders to long-term value. "

