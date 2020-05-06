Fox Renews Reality Singing Contest for Season 4 – Up News Info

Expect more celebrities in crazy costumes like Fox is bringing back The masked singer for season 4.

The renewal was unveiled in Fox's investor earnings call. It comes as the third season of the quirky entertainment show, which features celebrities in flamboyant outfits to sing famous cover versions, heads for its finale on April 20. may.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the station was aiming for a fall debut, despite the current production shutdown of COVID-19. "If conditions permit, we are planning production in early August of season 4 of The masked singer, which we will target for a fall debut, "he said.

The reality series, presented by Nick Cannon, returned for its third season with a post-Super Bowl premiere on February 2, with Jamie Foxx, host and executive producer of Fox & # 39; s Shazam, joining panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny. McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin. Thicke

%MINIFYHTML7dc4b8fc8a7f467ba6f66a8fe58661fa14%

This season's celebrities have included Sarah Palin, Rob Gronkowski, Bret Michael, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorn, Chaka Khan, and Lil Wayne.

The renewal is not a surprise as the show remains a ratings hit for Fox. Its second season averaged a 3.0 Live + 7 rating, ranking as the No. 1 entertainment show from last season (tied with This Is Us. ) and marking the first reality series to claim that rank, according to Fox and Nielsen.