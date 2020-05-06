Fox Eyes Mid-season comeback for Will Arnett format – Up News Info

Fox is building a second season of Lego Masters.
The series, which sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts pitted against brick-building challenges, premiered on Fox on February 5, and the ten-part series ran through April 15.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed in the company's investor earnings call that it had begun preparing a second series for another mid-season release.
Based on the hit British reality competition series of the same name, Lego Masters, It is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday & # 39; s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.
Throughout the competition, Arnett, along with expert judges, will cheer on the builders, present challenges, and test creations until a duo is crowned the Lego Masters. No stranger to Lego, Arnett, who voices Lego Batman in The Lego movie franchise, will also serve as executive producer on the series.
Originally created by Tuesday’s Child, Lego masters It first launched on UK Channel 4 in 2017, when it quickly became the top-rated new series on the net, nearly doubling its primetime average with young adults. Since then, Lego masters It has been revamped by Channel 4 and local versions of the format have begun to be released worldwide. More recently, Endemol Shine Australia produced a local version for Nine, which became an instant hit, averaging over 2.0 million viewers, and ranked as the # 1 show in the country among all key demos. Additionally, Endemol Shine Germany successfully produced the series for RTL.
