Fox Business Sets ‘America vs. China documentary: Up News Info

Maria Bartiromo will present a one-hour Fox Business documentary America vs. China, At a time when President Donald Trump and others blame Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The network says the documentary, which will air at 7 PM Saturday on Fox Business and 10 PM ET on Sunday on the Fox News Channel, "will provide an in-depth look into the initial handling of COVID-19 in China, as well as the country's drive to become an economic and military superpower. "

The project will feature interviews with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, as well as Peter Navarro, director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy. Tech investor Peter Thiel, Revolution president Steve Case, and senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) will also be interviewed.

As questions arose about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus, Trump blamed China for his response to the outbreak in Wuhan. But Trump also praised China in January and February, writing on January 24 that the United States "greatly appreciates its efforts and transparency."

%MINIFYHTML3ac7f05b3d9c1d6608e7b9e4c7bd211912%

Bartiromo launched a new series, Invest in our cities, in Fox Business " Mornings with Maria with a monthly focus on a city while trying to revitalize its economy amid the coronavirus crisis. The first city featured was Cleveland.