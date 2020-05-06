Former MVPs, Cedric The Entertainer Perform at Dodgers Zoom Party with Nearly 12,000 Attendees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Current players, three most valuable former players, and actor Cedric the Entertainer joined the Dodgers Zoom Party on Monday night that attracted nearly 12,000 unique accounts.

The Dodgers' Zoom party, hosted by team announcers Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, featured current players Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling and Justin Turner.

Former Dodgers Andre Ethier, Steve Garvey, Adrián González and Orel Hershiser also joined the 45-minute event, which included fan questions and a long chant for "Take Me Out to the Ballgame,quot; during a stretch of the seventh inning.

The team announced plans for a third Zoom party to be held on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. PT.

Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.