Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham signs deal for the first time on eOne – Up News Info

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a first-look deal with producer Jeremy Latcham, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Marvel Studios. With Hasbro's recent acquisition of eOne, the new partnership will increase eOne's ability to produce conventional film and television content pulled from Hasbro's existing IPs.

The first project on deck under the newly formed agreement will be Dungeons and Dragons, what's wrong with it Game night Aides Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley teamed up to write and direct. The IP is managed by Wizards of the Coast, a Hasbro subsidiary that also manages Magic: The Gathering.

Goldstein and Daley co-wrote the script Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Latcham served as executive producer during his 13 years at Marvel. Additionally, Marvel EP credits include The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultronand Guardians of the Galaxy. Latcham has been with the MCU from its earliest days after working as an associate producer on the film that kicked off the billionaire cinematic universe, Iron Manand he was a co-producer in its sequel, Iron Man 2.

Most recently, Latcham produced the 2018 Bad times at El Royale for 20th Century Fox.

"Jeremy is an enormously talented producer with a history of creating brand-name films with a size and reach that resonate with audiences and stand out on a global scale," said Nick Meyer, eOne's president of filmmaking. "In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we are delighted to start this new partnership and look forward to sharing the incredible projects to come."

"Nick and the entire eOne team have welcomed me into the fold with open arms," ​​added Latcham. “Hasbro's incredibly rich library of beloved brands, plus the opportunity to develop original material, is a very exciting next step for me as a creative producer. My passion for storytelling filled with heart, humor, and entertainment aligns with D & D's decades of immersive and adventurous narrative, and I'm beyond excited to help John and Jonathan, eOne, Paramount, and Wizards of the Coast lead this rich world. to the movies. hearings. "