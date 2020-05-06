Former HBO boss Michael Lombardo close to deal to join eOne as TV boss – Up News Info

Former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo is planning a return to the executive ranks, this time on the sale side of the business. Lombardo joins the independent studios Entertainment One as a consultant with the intention of transitioning to a senior executive position as Head of Television.

The role is still being formulated, but is believed to be in line with Mark Gordon's position before it re-produced. Entertainment One is undergoing an administrative transition under new owner Hasbro.

Lombardo, whose pending eOne deal was first reported by Variety, stepped down as HBO's president of programming in May 2016 after a period of eight years. She recently teamed up with Peter Berg on the production poster for Film 44, which was endorsed by Endeavor Content. The executive duo produced the USA Network series. Challenge me