Former greasers Ethan Moreau, Jarret Stoll and Dwayne Roloson retell the 2006 Stanley Cup final

In the 10-year period between 1996-2006, the Edmonton Oilers were one of the most consistent teams in the NHL. They made the playoffs in seven of nine seasons (2004-05 was the lockout) and fought until Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

But the Oilers lost that game to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 3-1, and haven't sniffed out a playoff career since then. In fact, the team has made the playoffs only once since then, in 2017, and has finished with a losing record in 10 of 13 seasons.

Forwards Ethan Moreau and Jarret Stoll and goalkeeper Dwayne Roloson were part of the 2006 team that came very close to lifting the Stanley Cup.

"I really, really think that when we entered the playoffs, we had the best goalkeeper in the world and the best defender in the world," Moreau said, referring to Roloson and teammate Chris Pronger, respectively. "I remember sitting on the bench and we scored the first three goals (in Game 1), and I said in my head, 'This is a joke. We are going to win.'

Edmonton ended up losing that game, with Roloson suffering an MCL sprain during the third period that ruled it out for the rest of the series. It turned out to be a crucial turning point, with Carolina winning the first two games at Raleigh to jump to an early lead.

"The confidence Rolly showed since we caught him just instilled him in our team," Stoll said. "We all know that in sports, especially hockey, confidence can do wonders."

After helping guide the eighth seed Oilers to the Stanley Cup final, Roloson was forced to watch from the sidelines.

"From that point on, I was the biggest cheerleader, just trying to make sure the boys were ready to go day after day," he said, as Jussi Markkanen replaced him between the pipes in Game 2. "I remember trying to keep these boys to myself. they relaxed a lot and tried to get them to win Game 7. It was an emotional roller coaster. "

MORE: Lenny McDavid tops NHL list of best dogs

With Carolina leading the series 2-0, the Oilers returned home to a rowdy Northlands Coliseum and managed to win Game 3.

%MINIFYHTML0aebc9c3d5636f7bd680727d64b0003712%

"The simple word is crazy," Roloson said of the atmosphere inside the ancient Edmonton arena. "I think the city ran out of beer two or three times and it was all trucked in from Calgary … I don't think I've been in a city that has been so excited about something."

"We were on those streets and we were in those bars, probably too much, but we enjoyed it," Moreau added. "We were part of it. After winning a series, we went out and celebrated with the fans. It was a little bit before social media, we probably couldn't do that now, but we enjoyed it because we were actually a part of it and we have to witness it. first hand ".

Despite the energy of the fans, Edmonton lost Game 4 and found himself on the brink of elimination. They managed to win the next two games to force a decisive Game 7. But, as we know, they fell a little short.

MORE: Oilers GM Holland Expects to End 2019-20 Season

Stoll continued to raise the cup during his time with the Los Angeles Kings, but says that even that hasn't erased the memories and pain of 2006.

"I am still upset that we lost Game 7 in Carolina," he said. "We had the team, we had all the right ingredients and things were going well. The momentum changed, when Fernando (Pisani) scored the extra-time goal in Game 5 with little hand, to bring him back for Game 6."

"We probably played our most dominant game in Game 6, so when you get into Game 7 you feel it. We had it and let it slip away. It still hurts."

Almost 15 years have passed since the Oilers fell short in Raleigh. You still have to go back to the days of Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky for their most recent Stanley Cup. However, this year's team, led by young superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, was one of the most promising in recent memory. With the current season on hold, only time will tell whether the painful legacy of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final will continue in Edmonton.