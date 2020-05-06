Former CU Buffs forward Jakub Dombek to continue his college career at Hartford – Up News Info

Jakub Dombek will try to make a career out of college basketball in Hartford.

The former Colorado Buffaloes forward announced through his Instagram account that he had committed to the University of Hartford. Dombek, a talented but crude 6-foot-11-inch project outside of the Czech Republic, introduced himself as a true freshman in the 2018-19 season and appeared in just four games last season. Dombek scored the only points of his CU career with a triple during Iona's 45-point loss to the Buffs on December 29.

After a season that was abruptly halted with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dombek and sophomore guard Daylen Kountz announced their intentions to transfer from coach Tad Boyle's program. Kountz landed at the University of Northern Colorado.

Hartford was 18-15 last season and advanced in a one-place game in the NCAA Tournament after reaching the East American League championship game. However, that game was not played before the season was canceled.

If the NCAA transfer rules remain intact, Dombek and Kountz will have to stay out for the 2020-21 season, barring unlikely exemptions, with Dombek still retaining three years of eligibility and Kountz two. The NCAA was expected to vote on May 20 on the possible removal of the sitting season for undergraduate transfers, but the NCAA transfer working group recommended to the Division I council two weeks ago that the vote should wait. through January, as athletic departments deal with more pressing financial and personnel issues during the pandemic's closure.

Boyle filled the postseason outings for NBA junior junior Dombek, Kountz and Tyler Bey, hiring 2020 freshman Tristan da Silva and Jabari Walker along with Jeriah Horne, transferred from Tulsa graduate.