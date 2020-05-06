Former CU Buffs forward Jakub Dombek to continue his college career at Hartford – Up News Info

Home Local News Former CU Buffs forward Jakub Dombek to continue his college career at...

Jakub Dombek will try to make a career out of college basketball in Hartford.

The former Colorado Buffaloes forward announced through his Instagram account that he had committed to the University of Hartford. Dombek, a talented but crude 6-foot-11-inch project outside of the Czech Republic, introduced himself as a true freshman in the 2018-19 season and appeared in just four games last season. Dombek scored the only points of his CU career with a triple during Iona's 45-point loss to the Buffs on December 29.

After a season that was abruptly halted with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dombek and sophomore guard Daylen Kountz announced their intentions to transfer from coach Tad Boyle's program. Kountz landed at the University of Northern Colorado.

