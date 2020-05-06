Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin visits the Dallas Salon, whose owner is currently incarcerated for reopening – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Dallas salon whose owner is currently serving a prison sentence for reopening the business nearly two weeks ago received a surprising show of support on Wednesday.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin visited the A La Mode Room to offer support for Shelley Luther and her business while the owner remains in jail. Palin was in Dallas while visiting her daughter in Austin.

The photos of Palin's visit were shared by the classroom employees.

Up News Info 11 News has contacted Palin staff about her visit, but has yet to receive a comment.

Palin's visit comes the same day that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Luther's "immediate release,quot; from jail after she was sentenced to seven days on Tuesday.

Dallas Judge Eric Moye said Luther violated state orders to stay home when he reopened his classroom nearly two weeks ago.

However, Paxton said he believes the judge is abusing his authority and that his arrest seems like a "political trick." He also sent a letter to the judge, offering his thoughts on his arrest and sentence.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order earlier this week that will allow salons and barbershops to reopen on Friday, May 8.

Paxton disagreed with his sentence, as it overlaps with the new order allowing the reopening of his business. Abbott also released a statement, saying he agrees with the attorney general's statement.

So far, Luther has been fined $ 3,500 as of Tuesday. However, Moye said he would continue to receive a $ 500 fine each day it was open until Friday.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted Wednesday that he will cover that fine.

The salon owner has gathered a crowd of residents who supported his decision to reopen his business, even if he defied state orders.

Protesters could be seen Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near the Dallas County Jail, demanding their release.

So far, a GoFundMe page created for Luther has raised over $ 400,000. The goal was originally $ 250,000 but has since increased to $ 500,000.