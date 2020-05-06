The coronavirus pandemic has New York City shaping up. For the first time in its 115-year history, the New York City subway system was deliberately shut down early Wednesday morning for a thorough cleanup.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures," MTA President Patrick Foye said Tuesday night, according to CNN.

While the New York City subway has closed due to weather (Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012), this is the first time that authorities are planning a closure.

Cleanings will be done every night from 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. When cleaning is done, all subway cars in the system will be disinfected.

"This is critical to ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers," said Foye.

For those who depend on the subway system during those hours, the MTA is adding several hundred buses to its regular overnight routes to accommodate the loss of train service and ensure essential workers have access to transportation.

New Yorkers have been warned that there may be problems executing this unprecedented shutdown of the subway system.

"If this were a normal time, we would have planned it for months," said New York City President of Traffic Sarah Feinberg.

Keep in mind that this should not be an excessive burden on passengers, since the number of passengers on the subway during the coronavirus crisis has decreased by 90% since the times before the pandemic. But around 11,000 people have still used the 1 a.m. subway. at 5 a.m. daily during the pandemic, according to the MTA.

The pandemic had already forced changes in the way the MTA does business. MTA has installed vinand shields on buses to further separate passengers and drivers, and it is controlling the fever for more than 3,500 employees per day.

According to the MTA, more than 80 MTA employees, including at least 50 who worked on the subway, died of coronavirus-related complications.

