Fitch Ratings downgrades Walt Disney Co., Blames Park s, Ads, Theaters – Up News Info

Fitch Ratings has downgraded several categories of Disney assessments, including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiaries to "A-" from "A".

At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the company's short-term IDR and CP ratings to "F2" from "F1." In addition, Fitch has downgraded its senior unsecured issue ratings to "A-" from "A". The long-term IDR rating outlook remains negative. Approximately $ 55.5 billion of outstanding debt as of March 28, 2020 is affected by Fitch's action.

The rebates are based on Fitch's assessment of Disney's financial flexibility. The ratings giant also said it anticipated a "significant and significant rebound" once pandemic conditions eased.

Related story Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger's memo on Apple: "If Steve (Jobs) were still alive, we would have combined our companies"

"Fitch believes that the coronavirus pandemic will have a broad influence on Disney's operating profile, but that the company's Parks, Experiences and Product segment will be the most affected by the impact due to continued park closings," said the Fitch's statement. Fitch believes that the park closure will likely result in a "significant contraction in operating income and loss."

%MINIFYHTMLcad10c5102217f9aea4908039a77ea0614%

Fitch's base case assumes that national parks will reopen approximately July 1, subject to the density of guests and the park's capacity limitations.

Disney's Media Networks business will also experience a decline in advertising revenue stemming from the cancellation of professional and college sports leagues. Additionally, Studio Entertainment segment revenue will decrease, reflecting the interruption of the theatrical display window.

Fitch's rating actions were carried out with the expectation that the coronavirus pandemic would materially weaken Disney's operating and credit profile for the remainder of the company's fiscal year 2020 and through its fiscal year 2021.

While Fitch acknowledged Disney's efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its operations and increase liquidity, companies and cash flow generation will not meet initial expectations. That will have a negative impact on credit protection metrics over the rating horizon.

Fitch indicates that Disney's total leverage (defined as total gross debt with equity credit to operating EBITDA) will increase to more than 6.0 times at the end of fiscal year 2020 (September) before decreasing to approximately 2.2 times at the end of the fiscal year 2022 of the company. final. This anticipates that economic activity will intensify as the pandemic subsides, although the timeline is uncertain in this regard.