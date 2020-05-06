Firefighters fight third alarm fire on multimillion-dollar estate in Tustin – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Firefighters fight third alarm fire on multimillion-dollar estate in Tustin – Up...

Firefighters fight third alarm fire on multimillion-dollar estate in Tustin

Matilda Coleman
TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A third alarm fire broke out in an empty, multi-million dollar house in the unincorporated Tustin Hills early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Sunrise Lane, near Newport Boulevard, at approximately 4 a.m. and they found fire in the large, empty single-family home, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The fire was finally upgraded to a third alarm and was declared under control just before 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The house was empty at the time of the fire.

The video of the fire shows that an exterior balcony wall appeared to be in the process of being painted, but it is unclear whether the house was under construction or renovations.

Most houses on Sunrise Lane are worth at least $ 1 million, with at least one Sunrise Lane estate on the market for nearly $ 20 million.

