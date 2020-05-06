Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki creates a "Trump death watch" – Up News Info

Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki has created a "Trump Death Clock," a way to highlight the number of lives he has determined will be lost due to President Donald Trump's late response to the coronavirus crisis.

"Accountability needs a brand, and the national debt clock is a useful precedent," Jarecki wrote in The Washington Post on Wednesday. "It demonstrates how to plant a symbolic flag in numbers, one that cannot be brought down by bravado or misleading campaign videos. This pandemic is ongoing, and lives already unnecessarily lost require us to seek more responsible crisis leadership. Similarly that the names of the fallen soldiers are engraved on the memorials to remind us of the cost of the war, quantifying the lives lost by the late response to the president's coronavirus would fulfill a vital public function. "

Jarecki wrote that his team set up a counter to estimate the death toll "from the White House's late response."

"The site shows both the number of people who have died in the country from covid-19 and an estimate of that portion whose lives would have been saved if the president and his administration had acted only a week earlier," he wrote. He said it was based on the findings of leading epidemiologists. It is restricted to a one-week period from March 9 to 16, which he said would have made a difference if the administration had implemented social distancing and other mitigation measures. The White House guidelines were issued on March 16.

Trump has defended his administration's response to the crisis, often signaling his decision in late January to restrict travel from China, where the outbreak originated. But that was not a complete ban, as Americans still return from their visits to the country.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.