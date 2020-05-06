Fetty Wap called wildly for their new romance

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Trap Queen & # 39; A new girlfriend has apparently been found, two months after his wife, Leandra K. González, divorced because of his infidelity.

Fetty Wap He clearly wasted no time launching into a new romance, after separating from his wife of less than a year, Leandra K. González. On Tuesday, May 5, a photo and video of the 28-year-old star with his alleged new girlfriend appeared online.

The photo, which was apparently shared by Fetty's new baby, was simply captioned with the date "5.3.20" and a heart emoji. Currently, there is no information on the identity of the woman who is with the hit creator "My Way" in the photo and the clip, but the two look completely in love while beaming with happiness in the short video.

But instead of congratulating Fetty on finding love again, people have called him savagely for quickly jumping from one woman to another. "Yoooo, how many girls do you have that you married yesterday," someone reacted to the report.

"It's also not nice for men to jump from woman to woman," commented a second user, while a third person criticized the notorious womanizer, "He has more girls than his music."

Others think it is only a matter of time before Fetty impregnates his new girlfriend. "Baby mom number 736283848," someone wrote hilariously. Another commented similarly: "Another BM on the way."

Meanwhile, others believe that Fetty's romance with his latest girlfriend won't last long, just like the previous ones. "I give it two months," one person predicted, while another person commented with a play on words, "Eye, give it a month."

Fetty is the father of seven children to six different mothers, including his childhood girlfriend, Ariel Reese, "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy. He married Leandra K. González in a private ceremony in September 2019, but she filed for divorce just a few months later in March, citing adultery as the reason for the separation. He had hinted at divorce since his first week of marriage.