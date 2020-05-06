FDA finally requires tests for coronavirus antibodies that really work – BGR

The FDA is tightening some of its lax rules regarding the approval of coronavirus test supplies after initially loosening its regulations in March.

Companies will now be required to present evidence that their tests are working as intended before they are released to the market.

In the rush to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, many current rules and regulations have been lifted in hopes of speeding up approvals of supplies for testing and treating patients. Unfortunately, some have taken advantage of this new way of doing things in the "Wild West,quot; and have pushed products through the FDA's lax approval process that might not even work.

Now, after being subject to increasing scrutiny by lawmakers and healthcare professionals, the FDA has announced that it will require companies presenting test supplies of coronavirus to provide proof that their products work before they can market them. Yes, this seems obvious, but it was not the case as recently as earlier this week.

In a long statement announcing the policy change, the FDA defends its decision to open the floodgates and allow more products to enter than would normally have been possible.

"At the time we issued our March 16 policy, a higher level of flexibility was appropriate for antibody testing than for molecular testing for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, since antibody testing did not they are intended to diagnose active SARS-CoV-2 infection, "the statement says." The flexibility in our March 16 policy allowed the early use of antibody tests to begin answering critical population-level questions about the prevalence of COVID-19 infections in different communities and whether the presence of antibodies transmits immunity and, if so, for how long. "

Unfortunately, the accuracy of some of the tests has come under scrutiny. Now, with more data available to show which tests are working and which ones may need some additional tweaking, the FDA is tightening things up. The agency's new "revised policy,quot; includes the following new rules:

Under this revised policy, the FDA has outlined the following expectations for developers of antibody tests:

Commercial manufacturers will submit EUA requests, with their validation data, within 10 business days from the date they notified the FDA of their validation tests OR from the date of this policy, whichever occurs later. Additionally, the FDA has provided specific performance threshold recommendations for specificity and sensitivity for all developers of serology tests.

These are obviously very good policies to implement, especially as we begin to learn more about the virus and the disease it causes. If we hope to win the long-term battle against COVID-19, we will need to know what happens to our bodies after the disease has expired, how long recovery actually takes, and how likely we are to become infected again once "I have already had.

Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock