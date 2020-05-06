Father, daughter stabbed in the Santa Clara neighborhood; Known Arrests of Victims – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Father, daughter stabbed in the Santa Clara neighborhood; Known Arrests of Victims...

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco resident was arrested after the stabbing of two people in Santa Clara, a man and his 16-year-old daughter.

The double stabbing occurred early Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Homestead Road in Santa Clara, according to police.

Officers who arrived found a 58-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter with puncture wounds. Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Henry Gregory Jones Jr. (Santa Clara Police Department)

Santa Clara police identified the suspect as Henry Gregory Jones Jr., 37, of San Francisco, who investigators say knew both victims. Police located Jones in San Francisco around 12:15 p.m. and they arrested him

The attack was characterized as an isolated incident.

Jones was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bill Lutz at 408-615-4814.

