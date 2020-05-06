Facebook says it dismantles the disinformation network linked to Iran's state media – Latest News

LONDON / SAN FRANCISCO: Iran's state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to secretly broadcast pro-Iranian messages online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries like Britain and the United States, Facebook said. .

In a monthly report of accounts suspended for so-called "coordinated inauthentic behavior," Facebook said it had removed eight networks in recent weeks, including one with links to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation (IRIB).

The company also removed a network of fake US accounts. USA Linked to QAnon, a fringe group that claims Democrats are behind international criminal networks, and a separate campaign in the US. USA With links to the white supremacist websites VDARE and Unz Review.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cyber security policy at Facebook, said both US networks. USA They recently began pushing coronavirus-related disinformation, taking advantage of a surge in online interest in the pandemic to promote the anti-Semitic and anti-Asian hate speech linked to it.

"We have seen people behind these campaigns opportunistically take advantage of coronavirus-related issues to build an audience and drive people to their pages or sites off the platform," he said.

The networks also promoted content focused on the upcoming US presidential elections. USA, According to the report.

Gleicher said the IRIB network had "substantial connections,quot; with previously identified Iranian disinformation campaigns, but that it was too early to say whether it was directly responsible for those operations.

The state-owned IRIB, which has its chief appointed by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iranian officials have previously dismissed the accusations of carrying out coordinated disinformation campaigns as "ridiculous,quot;.

The Islamic Republic has become one of the most persistent players in online influence operations, as Alphabet's Facebook, Twitter, and Google have had to contend with state-backed groups that use social media to promote their geopolitical agendas. and spread disinformation.

A 2018 Reuters investigation found that a Tehran-based operation had used more than 70 websites disguised as local media to covertly broadcast Iranian state propaganda in more than 15 countries, at one point misleading the then Pakistani defense minister to to issue a nuclear threat against Israel.

Iranian officials in Tehran and London did not respond to questions about the operation at the time.

Gleicher said the newly identified network had used similar tactics, including masquerading as independent media websites and charities, to target countries from Algeria and Bangladesh to the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

The network used more than 500 Facebook accounts and its photo-sharing site, Instagram, to spread messages that often focused on local conflicts or criticism of American actions in the region, he said. "Overall, these are narratives aligned with Iranian geopolitical interests."

Researchers at social media analytics firm Graphika, which reviewed accounts linked to IRIB before they were suspended by Facebook, said some of the activities identified earlier date to 2012 and headed for the primaries of the Republican party in the US. USA

Two years later, a handful of fake characters, memes and cartoons were used by other online accounts to support Scotland's referendum attempt to secede from the United Kingdom, they said.

Graphika's chief of investigations Ben Nimmo said those attempts were short-lived, but show that Iran was experimenting with online election meddling years before alleged Russian attempts to influence the US presidential vote. USA 2016. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

"The Iranian experiment was relatively small and did not last long or had a noticeable impact. The interesting thing is how early they started," he said.

"This entire demolition underscores how persistent the Iranian state is when it comes to covert influence operations."

