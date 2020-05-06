Exclusive: Marni Yang will break his silence with 20/20

Marni Yang It is breaking its silence.

Almost a decade after the murder of Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of the Chicago Bears on the defensive Shaun Gayle, E! The news has learned that Yang, who was convicted of the murder, is opening up to Juju Chang for 20/20.

This is the first television interview with Yang, who received a double life sentence for Reuter's murder.

In the interview, ABC says Yang opens up about her false confession claims and says she was wrongfully convicted. Seek Yang to open up about "what she says was the motivation behind her false confession, as well as her current request for a new trial."