Exclusive: Marni Yang will break his silence with 20/20

Marni Yang It is breaking its silence.
Almost a decade after the murder of Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of the Chicago Bears on the defensive Shaun Gayle, E! The news has learned that Yang, who was convicted of the murder, is opening up to Juju Chang for 20/20.
This is the first television interview with Yang, who received a double life sentence for Reuter's murder.
In the interview, ABC says Yang opens up about her false confession claims and says she was wrongfully convicted. Seek Yang to open up about "what she says was the motivation behind her false confession, as well as her current request for a new trial."
The two-hour show also features the first national network interview with the children of Yang, Andrew, Emily, and Brandon. Expect them to discuss the "terror they felt when police searched their home, questioned them and allegedly forced them to make false statements, an accusation that the prosecution denies," ABC said in a statement.
According to ABC, Yang's team sees new evidence that questions whether the right person is in prison.
Additional interviews include Jed Stone, Yang's current lawyer, and forensic reconstruction experts who believe in Yang's innocence.
See the exclusive preview for the episode, titled "Chicagoland Murder and Scandal," in the preview above. The preview includes a summary of the crime and mocks new interviews from 20/20.
Chang's interview with Yang airs on 20/20 Friday, May 8 at 9 p.m. at ABC Chang is the anchor of ABC Nightline. David muir and Amy Robach are the 20/20 anchoring equipment. David sloan He is a senior executive producer on the ABC News series.
