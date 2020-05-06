Eva Marcille's latest IG post gets mad at Kenya Moore: "My stomach is churning!"

Eva Marcille shared a post on her social media account that had a lot of annoying fans. This is the blockade in the midst of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eva hit the headlines before this when she wished her brother a happy birthday.

‘Repost from @djcassidy How can we not enrage everyone? White people have a picnic and sunbathe in New York City and are left alone by the police or, in some cases, given masks. Blacks take to the streets without masks in New York City and are harassed, assaulted, beaten, flogged, arrested and sent to jail where they are likely to contract the virus (if they had not already done so from the police). Police harass a child for selling candy on the subway, "the publication began.

Eva went on and quoted the publication: ‘A fourteen year old boy in California is assaulted by the police for something related to a cigarette. An unarmed man at a Walmart in California suffers from a mental health problem and is shot dead by police. The list grows day by day. But whites are protesting quarantine in the Michigan and Pennsylvania state capitol buildings (encouraged by the president), with loaded assault rifles and military armor. Now imagine if these protesters were black and had Black Lives Matter signs. Hypocrisy, white privilege, racism … There are two realities in America, and it's gross. Two months ago, I suggested that in cities like mine, racial disparities would become surprisingly apparent as quarantine was lifted. I also suggested that racist Trump would use the pandemic to fan the flames of his racist base, feed them with the idea that their rights were in jeopardy, and continue to test the waters of a dishonest racist revolution. "

The same post went on and said: ‘It breaks my heart to see those predictions come true. We can do better. We must do better. New Yorkers of all races must demand that @nycmayor ensure that everyone seeking fresh air is treated with the same level of respect for law and humanity, from West Village to Brownsville, Central Park and East New York, and beyond ".

Kenya Moore skipped the comments and said, "It makes my stomach churn."

Another follower said: ‘I am very upset. Thank you @evamarcille for taking the time to post this narrative along with the supporting photos. There is nothing more important than calling. You use your platform well. I'm proud. & # 39;

Somoene else posted this message: ‘The real real truth here. White privilege is real and white people must accept it so that we can be real allies to help end systemic racism. "

