ESPN fast-tracks documentary on the MLB home run chase in 1998, following in the footsteps of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

If you're a fan of baseball, "The Last Dance," documentaries, or all three, then ESPN has something for you soon. The network announced that it will advance the release date of "Long Lost Summer," a documentary that chronicles the 1998 MLB season and the home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

From ESPN's public relations department:

In ESPN's new 30 by 30 movie "Long Gone Summer," director AJ Schnack takes viewers into the historic 1998 baseball season: its highlights, massive impact, and undeniable complications. With in-depth interviews with McGwire and Sosa, speaking for the first time in more than two decades, the intimate portrait takes viewers at every turn of the historic chase for hitters from Roger Maris' iconic 61-homer record in a single season.

The 1998 season is often credited as the year that "saved,quot; baseball, considering that fans were left looking forward and tired after the 1994 strike. The home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, and the increasing use of performance-enhancing drugs across the league is considered the turning point for many baseball fans returning to the sport.

June 14: "Long Gone Summer,quot; ESPN's newest 30-for-30 to air on the 1998 MLB human resources race between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. Exclusive interviews, archival material and more directed by @ajschnack. Must watch television. The home run race that saved baseball. Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/LMxEV8Devu – Puppies live (@Cubs_Live) May 6, 2020

How the documentary handles McGwire and Sosa's PED usage will be something to monitor, although ESPN does a very good job with its documentaries. The 30-by-30 network series is critically acclaimed, with "The Last Dance,quot; hitting record numbers as the sports world stops.