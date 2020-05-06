Emma Stone Teams Up With Reese Witherspoon To Help People Struggling With Confinement Anxiety

WENN

The President of the Child Mind Institute, Dr. Harold Koplewicz, the star of & # 39; La La Land & # 39; and the actress from & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; raise awareness of the 17 million children who struggle with mental health problems every day.

Emma Stone and Reese witherspoon They have come together to offer tips and advice to people struggling with anxiety issues during coronavirus blockade.

The two Oscar winners teamed up with the president of the Child Mind Institute, Dr. Harold Koplewicz, to raise awareness of the 17 million American children struggling every day with a learning or mental health disorder, and to help their families. to get the help they need.

"I've been thinking about families a lot during this difficult time," said Reese, revealing that he often turns to Dr. Koplewicz whenever he has questions about his own children's mental health during an episode of his web series "Shine On With Reese. " "Especially how children handle quarantine stress. So I decided to have a conversation … about mental health and the ways we can help children while they are at home."

"La La Land"Star Emma admitted that she can empathize with young people in need, because she was diagnosed with an anxiety and panic disorder when she was seven years old.

"I was very lucky to be able to start therapy at that age, which is not necessarily a common event for young children," he said in the video.

"My role here is to de-stigmatize the idea of ​​mental health disorders. There are tools, there is help, and you can live a normal, fruitful, and passionate life … even if you have a disorder of any kind, mentally."

Margot Robbie launched the new CMI initiative as part of Mental Health Awareness Month on Monday May 4 when it posted an online video urging those struggling with self-isolation to start making lists of things they want to do every day and work slowly. in them.