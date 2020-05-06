Eminem says Tupac Shakur is easily one of the best songwriters ever

Eminem is a legend in the hip-hop game in his own right, yet he's not afraid to give credit where it's due. Hot New Hip Hop earlier today reported that Eminem yelled at the legendary Tupac Shakur for his songwriting talent.

The artist reportedly said Tupac was easily one of the best songwriters of all time. In the clip below, Em can be heard saying that it was possible to debate his rapping skills because he had them too, but the way Tupac incorporated the emotion into his lyrics and flow was unknown at the time.

You can watch the video here:

Eminem fans know that he has been highly visible these days, perhaps even to his detriment. Earlier this year, the rapper reportedly ran into a home invader in the middle of the night. The suspect reportedly broke one of his windows and broke into his home.

Page Six reported that Matthew David Hughes, 26, broke into Mathers' Detroit home through a kitchen window. He made his way into the Kamikaze The artist's house around 4:00 a.m., near the beginning of April.

TMZ claims that Mr. Hughes ended up sounding the rapper's alarms, from there he was detained by the rapper's security guards and woke up Slim Shady in the process. Other media claimed that it was actually Eminem who arrested him.

On a more positive note, Hughes was also reported not to be trying to rob the rapper; I was just trying to be friendly and have a close and personal look despite how obvious it was inappropriate. After his police arrest on April 6, authorities set his bond at $ 50,000.

This occurred shortly after his feud with Nick Cannon, who released not one but three diss-tracks on Eminem after he mentioned Nick in one of his songs. Ironically, Nick mocked Marshall Mathers for allegedly having a chauffeur, to which Eminem said he was a "f * ck boogie,quot; because he didn't even have one.

If the above report is 100% accurate, Eminem has at least hired help to help him catch malicious individuals.



