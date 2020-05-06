Emily Giffin provokes a backlash for calling Meghan Markle “ non-maternal & # 39; & # 39;

Author Emily Giffin has a bone to pick up with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The 48-year-old woman is making headlines again from her book Something Borrowed was adapted into a movie starring Kate Hudsonin 2011, this time, for calling Meghan "false,quot; and "not maternal,quot;.

On Wednesday, after Meghan and Prince harry released a new video of her boy Archie in honor of his first birthday where the first Suits The actress can be seen reading the couple's son, the Something blue The author had a few words for Meghan.

In text message screenshots, the author shared on her now private Instagram, Emily called Meghan "non-maternal,quot; and said the video was "awkward to watch."

"She is so fake," he added.

Her messages were in response to a friend, perhaps, texting her with "some thoughts,quot; and adding that Meghan's behavior in the video "screamed,quot; Look at me! Look at me! I need attention as the loving mother. "