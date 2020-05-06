Emily Giffin provokes a backlash for calling Meghan Markle “ non-maternal & # 39; & # 39;

Author Emily Giffin has a bone to pick up with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.
The 48-year-old woman is making headlines again from her book Something Borrowed was adapted into a movie starring Kate Hudsonin 2011, this time, for calling Meghan "false,quot; and "not maternal,quot;.
On Wednesday, after Meghan and Prince harry released a new video of her boy Archie in honor of his first birthday where the first Suits The actress can be seen reading the couple's son, the Something blue The author had a few words for Meghan.
In text message screenshots, the author shared on her now private Instagram, Emily called Meghan "non-maternal,quot; and said the video was "awkward to watch."
"She is so fake," he added.
Her messages were in response to a friend, perhaps, texting her with "some thoughts,quot; and adding that Meghan's behavior in the video "screamed,quot; Look at me! Look at me! I need attention as the loving mother. "
"It's also sad how it seemed like she was a little upset that Archie wasn't cooperating fully with her standards," read one message.
"Completely," Emily replied in agreement.
Another message hinted that Meghan's past performance is a reason to assume that she is now "playing a role,quot; in motherhood.
"Wrong," Emily replied again in agreement.
In screenshots grabbed a Twitter userEmily also shared a screenshot of Meghan and her son and captioned it: "Happy birthday Archie, go away, Megan."
More than that, the Love the One You're With The author also posted a screenshot of a comment she made on her Instagram story.
"Adorable boy and book. But … Holy 'me first'. This is Megan's show," he wrote, continually misspelling Meghan's name. "Why didn't he film and let Harry read? And why didn't he take the moment to say,quot; he said dad! "Because that would make it be for Harry for a fraction of a second, God forbid … also, you want privacy for your son, so you put up a video (for your authorized biographer) of him … no pants? Ooookay … "
He also tagged the Instagram account @ what.meghan.wants, which shares "unbiased news coverage of Harry and Meghan."
Now, his comments are receiving negative reactions on social networks and since then he has configured his Twitter and Instagram accounts as private. But people on the Internet are also turning to their Amazon book pages to write to the author in review sections.
The author has a new book that will be out in June, titled The lies that bind. Macmillan Editors, who recently received a backlash for posting American dirt by Jeanine Cummings, also under review for Emily's latest comments.
The moment in Meghan's story with her son on her birthday was in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign.
The family participates in the campaign both in the USA. USA As in the UK to help provide much-needed support to children who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
You can see the video here.
