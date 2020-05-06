Effort to sell stake in Fortnite Publisher Epic Games – Up News Info

Endeavor Group will sell a large portion of its stake in video game publisher Epic Games as part of a fundraising round, Up News Info confirmed. Endeavor has been haunted by debt and struggles for cash as the coronavirus hits hard on its various businesses, especially live events.

Epic, the company behind Fortnite, was worth $ 15 billion in 2018 and its valuation is said to be significantly higher today, according to Bloomberg.

Endeavor will retain part of its interest.

