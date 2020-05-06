Economists Warn More Coronavirus Testing Needed To Keep Texas Open – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Since the first COVID-19 case reported in Texas nearly two months ago, more than 400,000 Texans have been screened for the virus.

However, even when companies reopen, economists warn that much more evidence is needed to ensure a steady economic recovery.

"As an economist, I like the data and the data in terms of what is happening with COVID-19 is about evidence," said Robert Dye, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

Dye said the biggest hurdle that could derail an economic recovery is a major resurgence of the virus in the fall that could trigger a stay-at-home request and compel businesses to close a second time.

To detect future outbreaks and prevent them, health officials say we need to screen not only the sick but also the healthy and do it over and over again.

Dye said: "I want to see as much good quality data as I can see where the population is now and what we can do except next fall." The only way we can get that data is through a significant testing effort. "

%MINIFYHTML88fdf6f6d69a51142f006b94c44bc82412%

Although social distancing is possible for some workers, it is not for others, especially in the labor industry.

Extended testing would allow many of these workers to return safely to their jobs.

Kroger Takes Coronavirus Test Drive to New Sites in South Dallas and Fort Worth

SMU economist Bud Weinstein said the lack of evidence also puts at risk a number of important events that are crucial to the North Texas economy.

"North Texas is a major event center," Weinstein said. What if there is no Texas State Fair this year? That is thousands of jobs. What if we can't have fans at an N.F.L. game. I mean there are a lot of events this fall that inject a lot of purchasing power into the local economy. If those events don't happen, our economy is going to suffer. "

The United States conducts around 230,000 tests a day.

On the low end, experts say we need to double our tests to at least 500,000 tests a day to identify hot spots and prevent major outbreaks.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources