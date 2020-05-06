Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in & # 39; Ball and Chain & # 39; – Up News Info

We may not yet have a clear path to resume production, but the materials market is certainly in full bloom. Tonight's hot spec pack is Ball and chain, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt teaming up to play a contentious couple who receive superpowers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together. Here is the description of the 4-part comic published in 1999: Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. Anyway, that was the plan, until a mysterious meteorite bathed the fighting couple with extraterrestrial energies that gave them superpowers. Will your new skills be enough to make your marriage work?

The script is from Emily Gordon, and Kevin Misher is producing with Seven Bucks. Various studios are bidding, and it appears Netflix is ​​emerging as a potential destination. Neither participant will return Up News Info calls. Stay tuned.