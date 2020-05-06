Dua Lipa files registered trademark of his name worldwide

Instagram

Apparently, the "New Rules" hitmaker is gearing up to build a global trading empire while applying to mark his nickname in various countries around the world.

Up News Info –

Dua Lipa It has applied for the trademark of its name in countries around the world while seeking to build a global trading empire.

The "New Rules" singer has doubled her earnings to more than $ 30.7 million in the past year, and is already looking to capitalize on her world fame.

Having originally registered his name in the UK for music purposes in 2017, he is now looking to register his name to sell everything from clothing, cosmetics and jewelry to computer games, books, luggage and kitchen utensils, according to the filings. with UK and US trademark offices USA

%MINIFYHTMLb0482655830b770aa9e3d8e6528a1b2b12%

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Dua, 24, has also registered his name in Canada, Europe, Australia, Israel and the Far East.

"Dua knows he is in high demand right now and that he can make a fortune. He could launch all kinds of money-spinning side companies, but it's about choosing the right things," a music expert told the publication.

"She has an image to protect, so she will do nothing that is a shameless project to capture money."

The star released her second album, "Future Nostalgia", in March 2020, topping the charts in her native UK, as well as Australia and across Europe, and reaching the top five in the US. USA