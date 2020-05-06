Draft British Film Commission security protocols for film and television filming – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Up News Info has seen a copy of the British Film Commission's draft plan to keep high-end movies and TV scripts safe from the scourge of the coronavirus.

BFC's Film and TV Production Codes of Practice have been produced using input from major industry players, including Netflix, BAFTA, Disney, HBO and Bectu, and are intended to provide the government with a "comprehensive and realistic vision "How a Big Budget Productions Can Get Back to Work Safely.

The document seen by Up News Info is dated May 5 and is not the final version of the protocols. It will be subject to an industry consultation period for the next 10 days, which means it is very likely to change before being set in stone.

The draft of the Film and Television Production Codes of Practice is 30 pages long and breaks down the production process into 27 areas, offering detailed guidance on how to ensure that the cast and crew are protected against a COVID outbreak. -19.

Below is a summary of some of the key standards recommended in the document, with striking advice including that all productions designate a COVID-19 supervisor duly authorized to oversee security on set. The document also provides guidance on pre-filming security training, testing, quarantine of foreign actors, social distancing and restoration.

It is designed to help big budget movies and TV shows like The batman and The Wizard, return to normal after the closure of the coronavirus in March. The guidelines are designed to be scalable for productions of different sizes and can be used in conjunction with company-specific protocols. The BFC makes it clear that it is not responsible for enforcing the codes of practice.

The BFC guidelines are part of the work of its Inward Investment Recovery Group, which is fueling proposals from the BFI's COVID-19 Working Group on how the creative industries can recover from the coronavirus pandemic. These proposals will be shared with the UK government, which has been watching industry talks in recent weeks.

Key conclusions from the draft BFC Codes of Film and TV Production Practice:

Coronavirus training

The entire crew must take coronavirus safety training two days before a shot.

Supervision and compliance on set

Each production must have a COVID-19 supervisor, who has the authority to stop work if it becomes insecure.

There should be daily best practice briefings, with posters hanging on the walls and online tools available.

Additional security must be hired to manage entry and exit points on set

Health tests and controls.

The cast and crew must undergo pre-shot health screenings and monitor their temperature twice daily.

If a team member shows symptoms of coronavirus, they should be sent home or to their accommodation by private transport.

Social distancing and mental health

The cast and crew must observe the 2 meter social distance rules. When this is not possible, the time people spend together should be limited and they should work back to back or shoulder to shoulder, rather than face to face.

People should avoid physical contact when greeting each other, including elbow and fist bumps.

Producers must make additional provisions for mental health, offering support for increased stress and anxiety.

Transport

Airlines operating appropriate social distancing and hygiene measures should be favored

National public transport must be a "last resort" and vehicle exchange must be limited.

Quarantine for foreign cast and crew

The cast and crew from outside the UK must be quarantined and tested according to government guidelines

Communication with those in quarantine must be done remotely through phone or video calls.

Cast and crew on set

The cast and teams must be organized into numerous cohorts so that the departments are separated

Sprouts should have additional preparation time to allow departments to work alone, such as dressing and lighting

Shared computer must be disinfected

Access to shared workspaces should be limited.

Remote communication tools should be used whenever possible

Catering

There should be no food preparation, storage or community service.

Single-use foods and eating utensils should be encouraged.

Meals should be staggered

Hygiene in the workplace

Staff must be dedicated to cleaning all work areas.

Common spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms should be thoroughly cleaned every day.

Residues must be disposed of safely.

Games should crash when not in use

Personal and rented equipment should not be shared and, when this is unavoidable, should be disinfected regularly

Scenes from the crowd

Crowd scenes should be replaced with CGI when possible to reduce the number of supporting artists on set

Extras must be socially distanced, must not face each other, and must be on set as short as possible

They should be combed and made up whenever possible.

Art and wardrobe department

The art department team should be given more time to disinfect accessories, furniture, and dressings that come into contact with the cast and crew

The handling of key accessories should be limited to the relevant actors.

Accessories and decorations should be purchased online whenever possible.

Wardrobe department

Accessories should be done remotely or remotely when possible

Physical contact should be kept to a minimum and those involved should wear PPE

Costumes must be hung in plastic wrap when not in use to avoid cross contamination

Hair and makeup

Keep makeup and hair stations 2 meters away, and prohibit food and drink.

PPE should be used to establish stations, tools should be assigned to cast members, and single-use applicators would be important

Products should be sealed and disinfected when not in use.

Locations