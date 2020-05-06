Dr. Kendra of & # 39; Married To Medicine L.A., addresses Dr. Heavenly's comments about her husband's pen size

Dr. Kendra is one of the stars of Married To Medicine L.A., and was forced to leap to her husband's defense after Dr. Heanely joked about her husband's penis size.

Her husband is Asian.

Heavenly is not known for being discreet, and after hiding Kendra about her weight, she hinted that her husband's size because he is Chinese, Kendra opened up to BOSSIP about the incident.

"She wasted no time. I didn't expect that. Just going to this group, the women who just wanted to have a good time, were in town. When you're expected to go to a certain environment to hang out don't expect that. I'm not surprised by her reference to my weight even though she knows I'm after delivery, "she told the store. "I just had my baby, people make callous comments all the time, I'm amazed that it was at this event where, you know, the girls just want to have a good time, just get together at Jazmin's place showing Hollywood Hills,quot; . So it was the atmosphere, not the comment that surprised me. We are in the Hollywood Hills, but he took to the streets very quickly. "

Was Dr. Heavenly offline?

Catch the episode below.