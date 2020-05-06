Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine donating 500 free meals a day to Compton families in need – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Wednesday, 500 free meals a day will be served to families in need in Compton affected by the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a donation from rap legend Dr. Dre and music magnate Jimmy Iovine.

The food service, which will run until June 16, will be distributed from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. at the Everytable restaurant, located at 253 E. Compton Blvd.

Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. With each person eligible for up to two free meals a day. People must bring a valid ID or a recent utility bill.

Meals on the daily menu will include Trap Curry Chicken, Turkey Taco Bowl and Tinga Bowl Chicken.

The service was funded by Dre and Iovine through the Compton United Relief Fund, a Compton City Council-approved fund that accepts donations from private, non-profit, and government sources.

"Increasing access to healthy food is one of the most important challenges, especially in times of crisis such as we are currently experiencing," Commander Compton Aja Brown said in a statement. "The City is extremely grateful for our partners at Everytable who will help us distribute free and nutritious meals to the people and families in our community who need it most."

Listen to Compton fam! Tomorrow marks the start of our 30-day food raffle in collaboration with @comptoncityhall and mayor @ajalbrown. Shout out to the music legends @drdre and @jimmyiovinemusic for their generous donation that made this effort possible. 💪 see you there pic.twitter.com/1SVl3iibrs – foreverytable (@foreverytable) May 6, 2020

Dre and Iovine co-founded audio giant Beats Electronics, which sold to Apple for $ 3 billion in 2014.