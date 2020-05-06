Dozens of City of Fort Worth employees suspended due to COVID-19 economic downturn – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Fort Worth officials have confirmed to Up News Info 11 News that dozens of employees are being suspended until at least July 31.

In a statement, online city leaders said they made the move due to the current economic downturn caused by the new coronavirus pandemic and because revenues for this fiscal year are expected to be lower than expected.

The publication explains that it was reduced to being able to pay the bills, stating:

"In order for the City's expenses to be met with the lowest expected income, the City Manager recommended numerous budget reduction proposals to the City Council, including the mandatory leave of certain employees until the time income begins To increase,".

Officials with human resources for the city confirmed that 79 employees will be on leave until August. There was no breakdown as to which specific employees or departments are being affected, but the publication did say that various departments may already have employees without jobs due to cancellation of conventions, conferences, exhibitions and other scheduled events.

All employees except fire and police officials are subject to leave. Since employees will not be paid during the leave period, their annual City earnings will be reduced.

Workers' health insurance benefits will continue throughout the leave period, as employees will be billed for their share of health care premiums.