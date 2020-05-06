Doja Cat tempts fans with a hard look on her breasts to boost the broadcasts of & # 39; Say So (Remix) & # 39;

Instagram

The kidnapper & # 39; Boss B *** h & # 39; makes the seductive offer on Twitter, promising to show her 'really hard breasts' if her new song with Nicki Minaj becomes number 1.

Doja Cat is doing everything possible to promote his single "Say So (Remix)". The rapper has submitted a very seductive offer on Twitter to boost streams of the new song, which features other raptors. Nicki Minaj.

On Tuesday, May 5, hitmaker "Juicy" promised his fans that he would give his breasts an unconditional look if the single becomes No. 1. "If so, No. 1 will show them my breasts really hard. , "she tweeted.

Possibly seeing an increase in the song's broadcasts after its announcement, Doja followed up with an encouraging tweet: "The simp army has increased once again … there is hope."

Doja Cat promises to show her boobs if & # 39; Say So (Remix) & # 39; reaches number 1.

Surely fans would not miss out on the offer as they have been eagerly listening to "Say So (Remix)" more than ever. "STREAM SAY SO OR OTHER …", one follower urged others. "simp army ASSEMBLE," another responded to Doja's tweet, displaying a series of laptops and mobile devices that play the song at the same time.

"I'm the friendly army," repeated a third user, as someone else showed that he / she was doing the same practice as the second fan to increase the song's streams. "We hope we have been broadcasting all day," wrote another, while another person blatantly commented, "I'm broadcasting baby, don't worry, you don't even have to show your breasts to anyone but me."

Doja released "Say So (Remix)" on May 1. The song's release was followed by some controversy, particularly due to Nicki's lyrics. In the song, the 37-year-old rapper spits: "I used to be bi, but now I'm straight," infuriating people who felt the part was degrading.

Elsewhere in the song, hitmaker "Anaconda" hits, "That really isn't to keep your n *** home," leading many to speculate that she may be bugging. Beyonce Knowles. In Megan Thee Stallionthe remix "Savage", the first Child of destiny the member sings, "If you want to see a real baby, here's your chance." Pointing to the connection between those letters, one person stated, "It can't be any other rap girl because we all know her butt is fake and fake. So what is this? Is she really shooting Bey? Because she will die her race ".