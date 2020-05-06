Doctors are baffled by a man who still had coronavirus 40 days after beating him – BGR

A Singapore man beat the new coronavirus, but it remained in his system for 40 days without showing any symptoms, according to doctors.

The man tested positive for more than a month after his symptoms disappeared, baffling healthcare workers.

Understanding why some people continue to test positive even after the virus has expired is increasingly important to scientists and health experts.

One of the most perplexing questions surrounding the new coronavirus pandemic is how long the virus remains in the human body. Tests to detect the virus have given scientists confusing results, including asymptomatic patients who never got sick but still registered as positive, and even patients who beat the virus still test positive over and over again.

As the Los Angeles Times According to reports, a man in Singapore has just endured the most dramatic example of the virus's ability to stay, even after being "defeated,quot; by a person's immune system. According to the report, Charles Pignal, 42, experienced mild symptoms that included a cough and fever that quickly disappeared. Her symptoms were gone, but the virus refused to throw in the towel.

Pignal, like other confirmed coronavirus patients, had to test negative several times before being allowed to go home. That posed a serious problem, as the virus seemed to remain in his body for weeks after his symptoms disappeared. We know that people are still capable of spreading the virus, even if they are not symptomatic, so making sure Pignal did not spread the disease was important, but he just couldn't avoid the virus.

It took 40 full days after his admission before he failed to test negative for the virus on two consecutive days. That means that after he "beat,quot; the virus and the symptoms subsided, he spent over a month waiting for it to finally leave his body. Meanwhile, he sat down and waited.

Understanding how and why some patients seem to hold onto the virus longer than others is a mystery that desperately needs to be solved. As health officials develop guidelines on how to deal with recovered COVID-19 patients, ensuring that these people do not inadvertently continue to transmit the virus to their friends and family is a major concern.

Some health experts believe that poor testing methods may be in part to blame for these long and long histories of coronavirus recovery. It is possible, they say, that the tests will yield false positives when detecting fragments of the virus that are already dead. In fact, a person may be free of the virus, but since the viral "junk,quot; is still floating in their blood, tests can trigger a positive result.

Going forward, doctors will need a better way to determine exactly when a patient has officially expired the new coronavirus, indicating that it is okay for that person to join society.

Image Source: ANDREJ CUKIC / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock