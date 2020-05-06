Disney profits plunge amid closed parks, movies and sports – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The House of the Mouse is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney reported a sharp decline in profits as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings stagnated.

Its second-quarter earnings fell 91% to $ 475 million, down from $ 5.4 billion a year ago. Overall, the company said COVID-19-related costs reduced Disney's pre-tax profit by $ 1.4 billion.

A bright spot was its Disney Plus streaming service, which debuted in November in the US. USA And it launched in the UK and other parts of Europe in April. As of May 4, the company said Disney Plus had 54.5 million subscribers. Netflix, by contrast, has 183 million subscribers worldwide, a base that has been building for years.

Disney Plus contributed nearly $ 3 billion in revenue growth for Disney's direct-to-consumer and international business. Hulu and ESPN Plus, two other Disney-owned streaming services, had 32.1 million and 7.9 million paid subscribers, respectively.

Disney's overall revenue rose 21 percent to $ 18.01 billion, just below the $ 18.06 billion analysts had expected. The company's shares fell approximately 2% in the aftermarket.

In a conference call with analysts, CEO Bob Chapek said the company plans to reopen its Disney Shanghai park on May 11. The phased opening will include attendance limits, an early booking system, social distancing procedures, such as the use of masks, and temperature control and contract search efforts that are mandatory by the government.

Walt Disney Co. closed its parks in mid-March when the new coronavirus spread. Its theme parks left 100,000 unpaid workers in the United States unemployed, including 43,000 workers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Those workers can keep their benefits for up to a year. Disney's cruise lines have also been suspended.

The company's film studios, known for producing blockbusters, have also suspended production. Disney delayed most of its 2020 big-budget movies, including the live-action movie "Mulan," "The New Mutants," Marvel's horror thriller "Antlers,quot; and "Black Widow," later this year. or more.

Disney-owned ESPN and its ESPN Plus broadcast arm also suffer from a shortage of live sports during the pandemic.

Chapek said Disney has "substantially reduced,quot; CEO compensation and will keep the cuts in place until there is a "substantial recovery." He offered no further details. Disney is also suspending its semi-annual dividend, scheduled for July, which will save you around $ 1.6 billion.