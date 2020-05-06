Disney Plans Virtual Roadshow Instead of Upfront – Up News Info

Instead of an initial presentation, Disney Advertising Sales said Wednesday that it will host a virtual Roadshow: "a concise and personalized presentation for advertising agencies and their clients."

The 30-minute video exhibition will leverage Disney's premium talent, roster of content executives, and various video compilations to more effectively and uniquely communicate Disney's proposition for next year.

Here is the plan:

Key points:

Disney Advertising Sales will organize a personalized presentation for each controlling company (and its customers) that will take place from May 26 to June 1.

We believe that this format will encourage even greater participation as well as a more intimate connection.

Additionally, we will produce "bonus episodes" of approximately 1-3 minutes duration that provide additional details on areas of interest, including our advanced advertising capabilities, data and program offerings, individual brand displays, etc.

The presentation (including bonus episodes) will be hosted in a password-protected section of our commercial website for repeated viewing and for those unable to attend the presentation.

In addition to showcasing our brands, reach, and premium capabilities, we also plan to bring back some Disney traditions that the market expects from our event.

